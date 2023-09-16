SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A celebration took place on Saturday evening to recognize the contributions of Springfield Police Captain Ariel Toledo in honor of Latino Heritage Month.

Captain Toledo is of Puerto Rican heritage, and is the highest officer of Puerto Rican descent in the Springfield Police Department. Capt. Toledo has dutifully served 32 years as a police officer in the city. He was recognized at an event hosted by Springfield Ward 6 City Councilor Victor Davila.

“Well, I just hope I can be an example for the other guys, because there’s a lot of population of minority people in Springfield, so they can try to keep going higher and higher. Trying to serve the community something positive. I hopefully will be an example for some of the other guys to keep up the good work,” expressed Springfield Police Captain Ariel Toledo.

The event was a pre-Puerto Rican Day Parade celebration and was held at Tu Casa restaurant in Springfield. The venue was decked out in the Puerto Rican flag and colors.