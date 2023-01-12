SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood resumed her longtime relationship with the pre-schoolers at Square One on Thursday.

Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood thrilled the pre-schoolers at Square One by introducing her comfort dog, Kasey, the three-year-old Black Lab she assigns to her office and who sleeps on the couch. As she’s done in the past, Superintendent Clapprood read a story for the children and hopefully accomplished so much more.

If I can calm people and be a role model, that’s what it’s all about. Especially the young girls who see a woman in a position, and let them know they can be anything they want to be.”

The pandemic dangers had cut down on the number of these visits with the children but Superintendent Clapprood was glad to be back and the kids at Square One were glad to have her back.

“We have a fantastic relationship with the Springfield Police Department. Superintendent Clapprood has always been a huge supporter of our work. She is a wonderful person, she loves young kids, and the minutes she shows up the kids light up.” Kristine Allard, Square One Vice President of Development and Communication

The children at Square One can count on Superintendent Clapprood returning real soon hopefully in the company of Kacey to not only contribute lasting childhood memories but to also provide inspiration towards their achievements later in life.