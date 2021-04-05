Springfield Police Commissioner speaks of former student: Officer Evans

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 02: National Guard stand guard after a vehicle charged a barricade at the U.S. Capitol on April 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Capitol was locked down after a person reportedly rammed a vehicle into two Capitol Hill police officers. A suspect was apprehended. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood has a special place in her heart for Capital Police Officer William “Billy” Evans.

Evans, the capital police officer from North Adams in the Berkshires, had been one of the commissioner’s students when she taught at Western New England University almost two decades ago.

During today’s weekly COVID-19 Update at Springfield City Hall, the commissioner spoke of her former student.

“I thought when I saw his photo, I did have him as a student in 2001 at Western New England University. He looked familiar to me. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Commissioner Clapprood said.

Flags fly at half staff in memory of the veteran Capital police officer killed in a senseless attack on a security team guarding Capital Hill.