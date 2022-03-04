SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – A promotional pinning ceremony for the Springfield Police Department took place on Friday.

It was to welcome the department’s two newest lieutenants and four sergeants in a ceremony at city hall. Today city leaders, including prominent members of the Springfield Police Department, and Mayor Domenic Sarno attended commending Springfield’s newest leaders.

Together they’ve served the city a combined 80 years. Superintendent Clapprood said this year was a first with the number of people who took the sergeant’s exam, a total of 76 officers passed.

“Not only are young people interested in this career again, not only are they interested in doing the best that they can for the department but they must appreciate and enjoy the jobs they’re doing and that is gratifying,” she said.

In attendance for today’s pinning ceremony, the newly formed civilian commission board for the Springfield Police Department. Mayor Sarno today offered a round of applause for each one of the new members.