Springfield Police Department investigating social media incident involving one of their officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)-The Springfield police department is facing scrutiny again, after residents came across a controversial Facebook post, by one of their officers.

Officer Hector Santiago posted an altered image of the George Floyd statue in New Jersey.



It was meant to be a meme, but it shows a gun in Floyd’s hand, and its being pointed at a pregnant woman’s stomach.



Officer Santiago hasn’t been out patrolling the streets for a while. He’s actually been on inside duty due to an injury. Commissioner Clapprood wants to see the outcome of the investigation before taking any actions. So for now she’s sticking with this statement,

“This type of divisive behavior is inconsistent with the expectations of a Springfield police officer and only deepens the divide and sense of mistrust that pervades our society right now between police officers and the public we are sworn to serve and it is unacceptable.”

And in light of this social media controversy, Clapprood has also ordered the department to look into trainings to get to the bottom of these sort of issues.



22News contacted the Springfield police union president, as well as the city’s law department to find out the policies for police officers’ social media content. At this time, we have not heard back.