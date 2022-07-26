SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department has been released from a consent decree established back in 1972, certifying the department’s demographics represent the community.

The Castro vs. Beecher consent decree directed departments in more than 100 cities in Massachusetts to follow hiring ratios prioritizing black and Hispanic candidates for police and fire departments.

Departments are released from the decree when their percentage of black and Hispanic officers matches with the demographics of their communities.

Of Springfield’s 400 sworn patrol officers, 58-percent are Asian, Black or Hispanic.