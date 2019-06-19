Springfield police dog presented with outstanding service award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield police dog by the name of Mr. Warner has attracted national attention.

Acting Police Commissioner, Cheryl Clapprood, presented six-year-old Mr. Warner with the outstanding service award from the North American Police Dog association.

The dog played a vital role helping his partner Officer Eric Blair make a series of arrests in Forest Park last November. The arrests included the recovery of an illegal firearm and a BB gun.

“Let’s just say I spend more time with him than with my family. I spend eight hours a day with him working and a couple of hours every night,” said Blair.

Only one of the award is given out annually, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Acting Police Commissioner Clapprood said, “They just don’t report for duty like a normal police officer. There’s so much work with the dog. So many training requirements.”

Officer Blair and Mr. Warner have been a team for the past five years.

Ever since students at the Warner Elementary School chose to call the new police dog by the name of Mr. Warner.