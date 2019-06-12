Springfield Police: Gunshot victim found on Genesee St., intersection blocked off

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Genesee Street is closed following a shooting early Tuesday evening.

According to Springfield Police Lt. Stephen Wyszynski, officers found one gunshot victim in the area. Calls about a shooting in the area came into our newsroom before 8 p.m.

Genesee St. is blocked off at the intersection of Liberty Street while police determine what led up to the shooting and who is responsible.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes at this time.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available.