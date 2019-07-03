Springfield police investigating homicide on Worthington St

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are investigating a homicide, after they found a “man down” on Worthington Street early Wednesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Worthington Street at 1:40 a.m. for a report of a man down.

The victim was suffering from critical injuries when they were found, according to Walsh, and was taken to Baystate Medical Center where they later died of their injuries.

Springfield Police Lt. Sean Arpin had previously told 22News, the police found a gunshot victim in the area of Worthington Street Wednesday morning, but Walsh said they are waiting for an official autopsy to determine how the individual died.

Springfield police are investigating what led up to the incident.