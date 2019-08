SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a stabbing after being called for a public disturbance.

Springfield police spokesperson, Ryan Walsh told 22News officers were called to an apartment on the 200 block of Bay Street at 6:20 p.m. on Monday night for a public disturbance.

A man with a stab wound arrived at Mercy Medical Center shortly after from the location of the disturbance.

The man was transferred to Baystate Medical Center and is in stable condition.