SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for help locating 69 year old Alan Weferling.

Weferling left his out on Plumtree Road Thursday morning and was last seen by a traffic camera in West Springfield at 9am. Springfield police said he is driving a gray Ford Focus with the Massachusetts License Plate 387JM2. Springfield police also said he suffers from medical issues. Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Springfield Detectives at (413) 787-6360 or the non-emergency line at (413)-787.6300.