Springfield police looking for missing 55-year-old man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Springfield are asking for help finding a missing 55-year-old man.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, Desmond Ramsey was last seen June 6th and was reported missing June 11th by family members.

Walsh said he was last seen on Dickinson Street walking towards the “X.” Ramsey has been known to frequent areas around Frank’s Package Store and Dickinson Deli.

Ramsey has a history of mental health and substance abuse issues, according to Walsh.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call police at 413-787-6302. Anyone with information on Ramsey’s whereabouts is asked to call 413-787-6360.