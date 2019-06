SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Springfield are looking for a man they say is a suspect in a breaking and entering incident.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, at around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22 personal items and laptops were stolen during a break-in in the area of Forest Park and East Forest Park.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to call Springfield police at 413-787-6355.