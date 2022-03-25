SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – On March 19, the Springfield Police Department marked three years since all officers have been outfitted with Narcan.

According to a news release sent to 22news, in those three years, officers have administered 328 life-saving doses of the opioid overdose reversal drug. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health indicated in November 2021. that opioid-related overdose deaths have quadrupled since 2014. In 2014 there were 31 confirmed deaths, but as of 2020, there were 119 deaths.

In November 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that overdose deaths in the U.S. exceeded 1000,00 in a single calendar year and 1,211 opioid deaths statewide. The fentanyl drug was present in 32-percent of overdose deaths.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has committed to funding Narcan for police and fire departments in the county, in which the Springfield Police Department will be able to replenish unlimited amount of supply. The Narcan program and funding to purchase Narcan was enacted by commissioner Superintendent Clapprood’s in February 2019.

In every unmarked and undercover car used by the department, a medication is attached to the automated external defibrillator (AED). 500 officers with access to an AED, have access to Narcan. Narcan can be found in all bureaus, satellite stations, and public safety complexes.

“This has been an incredibly important program for our community, demonstrated by the over 300 life-saving doses our officers have given in three years,” Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said. “We know that seconds can be the difference between life and death after an opioid overdose, and the Narcan kits are a critical tool for officers to have at their disposal and to be able to use at a moment’s notice, especially as police officers are oftentimes first on the scene for many types of calls.”

Officers are taught the proper use of the medication during the police academy, as well as each year during in-service training. Officers are taught how to administer doses and proper disposal methods after a dose is given.