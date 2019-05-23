Springfield police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department needs help identifying the man in the photo.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, there was an armed robbery at Oriental Gifts & More on Boston Road Sunday, May 5th at around 7:25 p.m. The suspect had a firearm and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned white or Hispanic female. She is possibly left-handed and was wearing a full-length navy blue parka jacket with a fur or faux fur hood and black or dark blue baggy pants with dirty white sneakers. She is approximately 5’7’’ and 150 lbs.

If you can help identify her, you are asked to call 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 274637, then type the word SOLVE and your tip.

