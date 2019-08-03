Springfield police officer dies in swimming accident

1  of  2
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield Police officer died in a swimming accident in Vermont.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, Officer Aaron McNab died in a tragic swimming accident on Lake Morey in Vermont Friday night.

Acting Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said Vermont state troopers received a report that Officer McNab was missing around 9 p.m.

Troopers found Officer McNab’s body on the water near the shoreline just before 10:30 p.m. that night.

Officer McNab became a Springfield police officer in November 2018. He was 30 years old.

