SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Department remembers Police Officer Leo Hamel.

On this day in 1955, Officer Hamel died at the age of 26. His cause of death was a result of his heroic efforts to save others on the road from an out-of-control driver. Officer Hamel had been crushed between two vehicles after his attempt of trying to stop a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle appeared to be a patient with mental health issues, according to the Springfield Police Department. Officer Hamel opposingly was able to jump onto the running board of the vehicle but died after the sideswiped a second vehicle.