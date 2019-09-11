Springfield Police Officer saved 11-year-old’s life after being struck by car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An 11-year-old boy survived being hit by a car thanks to a Springfield police officer Tuesday night.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a severe leg injury in the area of Kimberly Avenue around 6:00 p.m. after a car vs. pedestrian crash.

Officer Patrick Denault immediately applied a tourniquet to the wound which saved the boys life.

The accident happened when a group of children ran into the street in front of a moving car. Walsh said the driver attempted to swerve out of the way but still struck the 11-year-old.

“The attending Doctor at Baystate, AMR and the Springfield Fire Department crew credit Officer Denault for saving the boy’s life.” Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh

The driver of the car has not been cited for any violations. The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is currently investigating.