Springfield police searching for 16-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking for a missing girl.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News 16-year-old Lizmarie Asencio ran away while she was in custody of the Department and Children and Families and is believed to be in the Bridgeport or Waterbury, Connecticut, area.  

Asencio is described as 5’0” in height, 100 pounds, with blue eyes. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 413-750-6360. 

