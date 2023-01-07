SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) The Springfield Police Department made several arrests last week related to drug investigations in the city.

43-year-old Michael Brown was arrested at his home on Parker Street on Thursday after a several month investigation into fentanyl sales out of his house. Officers found 1,048 grams of fentanyl, several hundred fentanyl pills, approximately 534 grams of cocaine, and approximately $14,000 when they executed the search warrant.

51-year-old Alonzo Williams was also arrested last week after police executed a search warrant and found 13,900 fentanyl pills, approximately 30 pounds (15 kilograms) of cocaine, 406 grams of raw fentanyl, a firearm, and approximately $190,000 in counterfeit U.S. inside his home. The estimated street value for the seizure is $2,000,000.

Williams was charged with:

possession of a firearm without a license

trafficking in fentanyl over 200 grams

trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, trafficking in cocaine 18-36 grams

possession to distribute a class A drug

Brown was charged with: