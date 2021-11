SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is holding a news conference to address recent deadly motor vehicle accidents.

Mayor Sarno will be joined with the Springfield Police Department at the police headquarters on Pearl Street at 11 a.m. to urge drivers to slow down. 22News will be at the event and provide a livestream on WWLP.com.

There have been four deadly accidents reported in the city this week. On Monday, a driver of a car crashed into a building on Page Blvd. has died. On Wednesday afternoon, a pedestrian was hit and killed on State Street. A driver died after a two-car crash on Verge Street Thursday afternoon. Early Friday morning, a driver was killed after their car hit a tree on Page Blvd. The identities of any of the people killed has not been released.

According to MassDOT Traffic Report, there are a total of 17 deadly accidents so far in 2021, not counting the deadly accident that happened Friday morning in the City of Springfield.

Deadly accidents reported in Springfield from January 1 through November 4, 2021 (MassDOT)