SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will celebrate the start of Pride Month Wednesday with a flag raising.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with members of the LGBTQ community to raise the Pride Flag at city hall Wednesday morning at 11.

Mayor Sarno stated, “Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, Attorney Talia Gee and I are looking forward to joining with Taurean Bethea and our Springfield LGBTQ+ community in support of our first and inaugural Springfield Pride Parade. A good person is a good person, no matter what creed, color, background, sexual orientation, or gender identity. As a longtime member of Mayors Against LGBTQ Discrimination, I am proud to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community to remind all that each of us deserves the same level of equality and respect. This month in particular, we honor those who have fought for equality for our LGBTQ+ community and recognize that respecting the rights of all makes for a better city and community.”

The city’s celebration will continue this weekend with the inaugural Springfield Pride Parade, stepping off from STCC at 9 Saturday morning.