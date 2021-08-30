Springfield Public Schools back in session

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools welcomes back K through 12 students to the classroom this morning for full time in person learning.

Class will be in session five days a week. Face masks are required for everyone on buildings and on busses, that includes teachers and visitors to schools regardless of vaccination status. Students will get mask breaks…teachers are encouraged to use large open spaces and outside for these. The school system says three feet of social distance will be done to the best of their ability and pool COVID-19 testing will continue as it did for the end of last school year.

Schools will be working with students and parents on permission slips to vaccinate students. Of note, not everyone is back Monday; Grades 1 through 12 will have their first day while kindergarten classes start on September 7, and preschool on September 8th.

Springfield Mayor Sarno will be involved in back to school festivities Monday. He’s scheduled to visit the Putnam Vocational Technical Academy around 10:30 a.m.