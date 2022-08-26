SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Back-to-school events got underway in Springfield Friday.

About 4,000 Springfield Public Schools teachers, principals, administrators, and staff gathered at each of their schools to celebrate the new school year. Superintendent Daniel Warwick spoke from the Springfield Conservatory of the Arts School.

He told 22News this year is a return to normal, after 2 years of pandemic restrictions.

But the impacts are still lingering.

“There was a lot of learning loss after 3 years with a pandemic so we have to confront that learning loss and put a lot of learning programs in place to catch kids up. We also have to deal with the mental health issues that were caused by the pandemic which are rather significant,” said Springfield Public Schools Superintendent, Daniel Warwick.

The first day of school for students in Grades K Through 12 in Springfield is this Monday, August 29th.