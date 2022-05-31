SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno will join representatives from Eversource and the Superintendent of Springfield Schools Tuesday, to showcase energy efficiency improvements.

As part of an upcoming visit by city leaders and energy efficiency experts to Rebecca M. Johnson Elementary School, Eversource and Springfield Public Schools built energy-efficient upgrades in the kitchens of close to 30 elementary, middle, and high schools.

Springfield Public Schools serve 40,000 meals a day to students in addition to sending 25,000 meals home with students per week.