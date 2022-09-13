SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Railway lines between Springfield and New Haven have returned to normal service following a partial shutdown over the summer. 22News is working for you with information on the improvements made.

Service is back on ‘track’! This is good news for people traveling between Springfield and parts of Connecticut. The Hartford line welcomed back customers this week for the first time in nearly two months.

Partway through July, some rail services had to be shut down for a rehabilitation project. While the project was underway, extra buses were used to supplement service, to make sure riders had an option to get where they needed to go.

According to CT Rail, the railway work included a slope stabilization project in Longmeadow and work on the canopy roofing and lighting at Hartford Union Station. The shutdown allows for project work to be finished faster and saved upwards of $2 million in project costs.