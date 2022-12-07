SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special honor for the City of Springfield, officially being recognized by the National Park Service as an American World War II ‘Heritage City.’

The National Park Service honored the contributions of local communities and commemorated the efforts of those whose bravery and sacrifices shaped the US during World War II.

Only one American World War II Heritage City can be designated in each state or territory.

“It’s important that we always remember and we never forget our veterans because of their efforts. America is still the greatest country in the world, a beacon of strength, democracy, opportunity and hope. So we are very proud to receive this award, said Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno.

According to the Mayor’s office over 23,000 Springfield residents contributed the nation’s war efforts during WWII.