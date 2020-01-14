Springfield Red Cross blood drive looking for Type O blood donors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is in need of blood donors and this week they’re hoping to catch up on their supplies.

The Red Cross welcome’s all blood donors but they specifically have a need for Type O donors.

“People travel, people get sick with cold and flu and don’t donate blood. So this is the time of year when the need is at its greatest,” Red Cross spokesperson, Jeff Hall told 22News.

They said they’re in most need of Type O due to the fact that it’s the easiest to use in hospitals and after disasters.

“O positive is the universal receiver they can take any type of blood. O negative is the universal donor. That’s the type of blood emergency departments in hospitals reach for when they don’t have time to type a patient,” Hall said.

22News spoke to one woman who is a type O blood donor. Years ago she heard the call for donors and answered. She’s donated blood at least 50 times.

“They keep calling me. This is the only way to make them stop calling. They won’t bother me now for two months. I know they need blood so I comply. My blood is good,” Malita Brown of Wilbraham said.

It was another man’s first time at the blood donation center. The 78-year old says he’s been donating at mobile centers for almost a decade and will keep doing it as long as they allow him.

“You see it on TV asking for blood. I pass the criteria as you might say, and why not?” Vernon Peabody Sr, Feeding Hills resident said.

The Red Cross told us that January is their lowest supply.

The blood donations go to local hospitals and help with disaster relief.

22News’ joint blood drive runs through Saturday.