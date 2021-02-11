Springfield Regional Chamber unveils new online economic development tools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Regional Chamber has created an online portal offering economic development resources for current businesses and for anyone looking to start a business in the region.

Nancy Creed, President of the Springfield Regional Chamber, introduced the new Economic Data Portal in a virtual launch Thursday morning.

The resources are free to both members and the public. For more information visit the Chamber’s website.

The Springfield Business Research Center offers seven tools providing data about the business climate in the region, trends for industry, customer demographics, competition, growth areas, workforce demographics, and even available properties.

The second feature, the Business and Investment Assistant, has information for investors with business and investment information specific to the Greater Springfield Region.