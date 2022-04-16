SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts homeless and families in need arrived on foot and lined up in cars to receive Easter dinner from the Springfield Rescue Mission Saturday.

Normally before Covid-19 played a dominant role in our lives, the homeless and families in need would enjoy Easter dinner inside the Springfield Rescue mission dining hall.

Out of necessity they now either drive up to receive their dinner and gifts for the children or walk to the front gate.

Between bringing these meals on the go to those in need, rescue mission executive director, Kevin Ramsdell, told 22News, the need this Easter is considerable.

Kevin Ramsdell said, “What we’re seeing is, we’ve already seen four hundred meals gone out, we’re expecting another two to three hundred walk or drive through the facility as well.”

In addition to receiving the food, Minnie Blackwood’s four children would receive Easter presents from the rescue mission.

Minnie Blackwood said, “It’s great for the community.” She stated if she did not have access to this Easter resource she would be spending Easter by herself.

Kim, a Springfield parent, exclaimed, “It’s awesome, we got presents for the kids. We can’t afford them it’s awesome down here.”

The Springfield Rescue Mission filling stomachs and the need to feel cared about on this day before Easter Sunday.