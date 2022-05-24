SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission (SRM) received a generous donation from various organizations to go towards a new refrigerated box truck.

This truck will play a significant role in bringing food and resources to low-income and homeless families.

In 2004, SRM purchased an Isuzu truck with 250,104 miles over 17 years old. It has reached the end of its useful life. Despite traveling an average of 35,000 miles annually, the truck’s operation has become less reliable due to excessive mechanical breakdowns. The truck’s reliability has become a major obstacle to completing the pick-ups and deliveries necessary to meet our programs’ requirements.

According to a news release from Springfield Rescue Mission, a new refrigerated box truck allows the food donations to be handled in a way that is easy, safe, efficient, and labor free will be met. Which will better meet operational needs, as it keeps food viable and significant for achieving everyday program goals.

Courtesy of the Springfield Rescue Mission.

The Rescue Mission expects to serve over 8,000 people this year and will also continue to provide resources to help these individuals get back on their feet.