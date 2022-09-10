SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Arts and crafts lovers from around the state gathered in Springfield Saturday for the longest-running arts festival in the Pioneer Valley.22news found what keeps people coming back year after year.

Springfield’s 49th Mattoon Street Arts Festival has people flocking to downtown Springfield. The free festival showcases works of artists from across the Pioneer Valley, with uniqueness on full display.

“People are always amazed by what people can make. They’re just surprised that people can make hand-woven anything, hand-made anything,” said Mickey Malinowski of Goshen. From paintings and pottery to photographs, jewelry, and unique woodwork, there are plenty of creations to marvel over.

The festival is held in an area of downtown Springfield, known for its historic victorian housing. Artisans believe Mattoon Street is an ideal location for a festival of this kind.

“I think part of it is maybe just the historic aspect of this draws in certain people,” said Lorrie Murphy of West Springfield. As Kira Holmes of the Springfield Preservation Trust told 22news history and art come to life through creatives’ work.

“Honestly I always think it’s great to invest in your local environment, and that’s what you see here. You see many different, passionate artisans coming together to show their talents,” expressed Kira Holmes of Springfield Preservation trust. “And it’s something unique, it’s not something you can just buy at a superstore, it’s something that’s made from the heart.”

The Mattoon Street Arts Festival festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.