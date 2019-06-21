Springfield resource officer accused of physical altercation with student to be arraigned

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield school resource officer facing charges in connection with an alleged physical altercation with a high schooler will be arraigned Friday morning.

Hampden County DA Spokesperson, Jim Leydon, told 22News officer Angel Marrero is scheduled to be arraigned at Springfield District Court sometime Friday morning.

Marrero is facing charges in connection with the arrest of a 15-year-old at Commerce High School in December of 2018.

Anthony Gulluni, Hampden County DA, began an investigation into the alleged physical altercation in February after a video surfaced. An internal investigation by the Community Police Hearing Board into Marrero’s use of force and truthfulness about the incident also began in late February.

The Springfield Police Department said in a statement in February that the student was not injured during the incident. Marrero was reassigned after the alleged incident took place.

