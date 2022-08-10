SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is looking for proposals for development of a North End parcel off Main Street.

The 14,000 square-foot parcel in the Memorial Square Neighborhood is zoned as Business A and is assessed at $72, 700.

It sits just opposite the Puerto Rico Market and Bakery on the corner of Main and Waverly streets and is blocks away from Baystate Medical Center.

Historically, it was home to a four-story apartment complex, but is entirely vacant now. Proposals are due by September 19 .