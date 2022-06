SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is seeking redevelopment proposals for a few properties around town.

First, the former Brightwood Elementary School building at 471 Plainfield. It’s a 54,000 square foot brick building originally built in 1898.

The assessed property value is just over $7 million and the city would like to see it redeveloped into affordable housing.

There is a tour scheduled for interested purchasers Wednesday morning at 10.