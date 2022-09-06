SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Chorus is holding auditions this week for the annual Holiday Pops which opens December 3. Auditions will start Tuesday and continue through September.

The Springfield Symphony Chorus is an unpaid professional group of singers, that performs with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, and will also perform a recital at St. Peter’s Church on May 20, 2023.The Chorus performs in concerts throughout the year on their own…. with their accompanist, other chamber orchestras, and artists.