SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Springfield Symphony Hall was certainly in the holiday spirit this weekend. Following the ‘Sounds of the Season’ holiday concert last night, Symphony Hall hosted the 215th Army Band for another festive concert on Sunday, this time for free.

The concert was put on by the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard. The ensemble performed in small groups throughout the show before coming together at the end for a final performance.

“We put a lot of work into having a fantastic show for everyone here, and to be able to sit back and watch it is just really, really heartwarming”, expressed Chief Warrant Officer, and Commander of the 215th Army Band, Stephen Martins.

Jack Wu from the 22News Storm Team was also at Symphony Hall to emcee the event!