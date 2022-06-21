SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Springfield, a celebration and discussion of the importance of the landmark equality legislation will continue with an event at Symphony Hall.

The Basketball Hall of Fame and the Springfield Public Forum will host an all-star panel Tuesday evening. The public fireside chat begins Tuesday evening at 7. There will be two panels.

The first will discuss the state of women’s sports before Title IX was introduced and how it was implemented and the second on the affect of Title IX on women’s athletics now. Both will feature hall of fame players, coaches and female sports executives.

Both forums are free and open to the public, no tickets required.