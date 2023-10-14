SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Springfield Symphony Orchestra opened its season of concerts on Saturday night celebrating 80 Years.

On Saturday night fans of classical music packed into Symphony Hall for the start of the season to see guest conductor Mei-Ann Chen and guest violinist, Amaryn Olmeda.

22News spoke to Paul Lambert, the President and CEO of Springfield Symphony Hall about what celebrating 80 years means, “It’s a remarkable achievement for any arts organization especially during these challenging times, but for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra it’s a great night of celebration with an absolutely stunning concert that we’re opening with tonight.”

This season the Springfield Symphony Hall will feature at least six classical and two pops performances, as well as a second annual Juneteenth celebration in 2024, and educational performances for public school students.