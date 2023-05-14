SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestra played its final notes of the 2022-23 season at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The SSYO has two ensembles: the Springfield Youth Orchestra featuring 35 students and the Springfield Youth Sinfonia which has 21 students.

These are merit-based orchestras sponsored by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra for talented young musicians living in the Pioneer Valley.

The Northampton High School Band Director told 22News, “It’s great to see my students play in as many different ensembles as possible so I get to track them in orchestras, and rock bands, and concert bands, and community bands all throughout the Valley. So it’s all very exciting.”