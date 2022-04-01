SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- The city of Springfield is teaming up with Holyoke and Chicopee for a new initiative promoting the benefits of skateboarding.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by other organization leaders at Tower Square today to announce the project that has been made possible through a MassDevelopment grant. During the spring and summer months, the three communities plan to host a series of skateboarding events.

The Executive Director for the Art for the Soul Gallery, Rosemary Tracy Woods said, “The skateboarding community is a large community. It’s a family community, It’s all ages all generations. It’s just awesome and it’s another way to get kids and families together in a safe environment.”

The city of Springfield is in the early stages of planning for a new bike and skateboard park by the Springfield Boys and Girls club. All three cities also plan to recognize June 21st, which is national go skateboard day.