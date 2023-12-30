SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Springfield Thunderbirds hosted the Providence Bruins at the MassMutual Center on Saturday. The team and the arena was still awash in the holiday spirit leading into the new year.

The first 3000 fans in attendance were given a Boomer Nutcracker. Boomer is the Springfield Thunderbirds mascot. The hockey team hosts a promotional or themed night at every single one of their 36 home games throughout the season, and this Saturday night fans got to enjoy one of the more festive ones.

“It’s a nutcracker ornament with Boomer, and so it’ll go on my tree. Can’t wait to see that. It’s great for the fans,” expressed Thunderbirds fan Maureen Maynard from West Springfield.

The sold-out crowd will be going home with their new ornaments, but unfortunately the Thunderbirds lost the game against the Bruins 8-2. The team hits the ice next on Friday, January 5th, 2024 at home vs the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.