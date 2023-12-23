SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — On this holiday weekend the Springfield Thunderbirds had a home game and promotional night. But what makes this one special is it is much cuter than the other promotional nights they entertain throughout the year.

Saturday evening was the ‘Pucks and Paws’ game where fans got to bring their dogs to the MassMutual Center. Dozens of hockey fans came with their adorable furry friends to root on the T-Birds.

22News spoke to one dog owner, and the dog about why they never miss Pucks and Paws night.

“He loves the winter and he loves other dogs and this pretty much brings it all together so he loves being here, this is our third year in a row,” expressed Benjamin George, the Dog Dad of Colba.

Colba even joined the conversation explaining to 22News her excitement with some barks of her own. The cost per pup was $6 to enter the arena with the proceeds going to benefit the foundation for TJO Animals.