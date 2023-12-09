SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — It was a packed crowd in Springfield on Saturday night as the Thunderbirds hosted the Bridgeport Islanders. But, the game was about more than just hockey at the MassMutual Center, with every single fan in attendance rooting on the T-Birds just a little extra for their first goal.

The Springfield Thunderbirds are now in the thick of their regular season, and with the holidays upon us, the popular hockey team is celebrating with everyone. Before puck drop, the team hosted the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy to light the menorah for the third night of Hanukkah.

And, after fans settled into their seats they looked forward to another promotional event the team puts on, this one a heartwarming tradition. After the Thunderbirds score their first goal, the ice won’t look as slick, and that’s because there will be thousands of stuffed animals thrown on to the ice rink as part of the Thunderbirds’ 7th Annual Teddy Bear Toss.

It only took 100 seconds into the first period for the T-Birds to find the back of the net, meaning an avalanche of cuddly stuffed animals descending onto the ice from the stands. The thousands of teddy bears that adorned the rink will soon find new homes in the arms of local children.

Fans who brought stuffed animals to take part in this event told 22News that the Teddy Bear Toss embodies the spirit of giving and compassion.

“I just think it could make a kid really happy and for those who don’t have much out there it could help them have some Christmas spirit in them,” expressed Springfield Thunderbirds fan, Bianca Golden, “I think some people need it more than me.”

“It’s just amazing to know that this is the moment you’re living in, just to see everybody throw it all on the ice. And, it’s just coming from all over you, like if you’re down by the ice and it’s just like a huge pile of teddy bears,” said another Springfield Thunderbirds fan, Rilynn Gorczyca.

Beneficiaries for the stuffed animals include the Boys & Girls Clubs, the Ronald McDonald House, and Square One. Last year the team collected a record 6,083 teddy bears!

It’s not known just yet if that record was broken, but on Saturday it sure looked like it.