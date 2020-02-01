Springfield Thunderbirds transform into the Ice-O-Topes for “What If?” Night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What if your favorite hometown hockey team was called the Springfield Ice-O-Topes?

Saturday night the Springfield Thunderbirds will answer that question for fans as the T-Birds transform into the fictitious team from the television show, The Simpsons.

The “What If? Night” honors the 30th anniversary of The Simpsons, and what better way to face off the Hartford Wolf Pack than revamping the team jerseys with the Ice-O-Topes logo?

photo credit: Springfield Thunderbirds

The night will not only feature specialty jerseys, complete with a Simpson-ized “Boomer” Patch, but the whole T-Birds organization will be getting the Simpson’s makeover. Fans will even get the chance to experience Moe’s Tavern, which will be serving specialty drinks such a “The Flaming Moe” and the “Up-And-Atom Bomb.”

photo credit: Springfield Thunderbirds

The puck will drop at 7:05 Saturday night.

22News Digital Reporter Kristina D’Amours will be at the event and you can find the full report on our website.