Springfield Thunderbirds welcome guest hockey stars Frank Vatrano, Mike Eruzione

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds will be welcoming a pair of hockey stars at the MassMutal Center Friday and Saturday night.

Florida Panthers forward and East Longmeadow native, Frank Vatrano, will be a featured guest at the Thunderbirds game Friday night, January 24th. Vatrano will be doing a meet and greet from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

On January 25th, 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey captain and gold medalist Mike Eruzione will be at Saturday’s game. Eruzione will take part in the Hometown Heroes Night to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice.”

After the meet & greet both nights, Vatrano and Eruzione will next be involved on the ice for pregame ceremonies beginning just before 7:00 p.m.

22News Reporter Sy Becker will have a report on the events and you can watch it on 22News starting at 5:00 pm.