SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Mass Indian Community is coming together at the Hotel Marriot in downtown Springfield to commemorate the landmark 75th Indian Independence Day.

The official day of India’s independence is tomorrow, August 15th, and it recognizes when India was freed from the British rule in 1947.

Celebrations begin at 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning and will also include a flag raising at Springfield city hall.