Springfield to honor LGBTQ+ Pride month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will hold a flag raising to commemorate LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Attorney Talia Gee will join with Springfield Pride Parade Committee members and founder Taurean Bethea as well as members of Springfield Pride for the city’s annual raising of the Pride flag.

They will also declare June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the City of Springfield with a proclamation presentation.

The event is being held Thursday, June 3, at 10:30 a.m, on the front steps of Springfield City Hall.