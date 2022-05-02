SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Springfield, the Department of Public Health will host a kick-off event Monday for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Cautlon Harris will join with representatives from local mental health organizations

The theme for this year’s awareness month is “Back to Basics” and aims to call attention to easily accessible services in the city. As part of the month, Union Station will be lit up green to bring awareness for Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week in proclamation to Nicole Desnoyers.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Health and Human Services Commissioner and my Director of Constituent Services Molly Shea for organizing our City of Springfield Mental Health Awareness month event. We will come together with representatives from our local mental health organizations to help raise awareness and the resources available. Thank you to MHA, Gandara, BHN and all of our local mental health organizations and advocacy groups and service providers. This year’s theme for Mental Health Month is ‘Back to Basics’. My administration is proud to support the great work these organizations do. In addition, I am also proud of my dedicated city team for the work they do in support promoting good mental health and sharing the resources that are available, including the Employee Assistance program(s) we offer for our city employees.”