‘Springfield Together,’ helps local families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the true spirit of neighbors helping neighbors during hard times, the ‘Springfield Together’ volunteers distributed food to families in need on Saturday.

In the parking lot of the inter-produce store on White Street in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood store owner, Ali Bulut, distributed enough food for dozens of families. Families whose children attend several neighborhood schools. Grateful residents in need drove off with carloads of donated food.

“I’ve been laid off, It’s been a very bad year for us, very, very bad year for us. But thank God the vets hired me and I’m very happy about that,” Bob Pappelardo from Springfield said.

Teachers at the neighborhood schools delivered food to the families of their students who’ve been facing a year of financial misery. Some volunteers don’t even live in Springfield but felt the need to help others.

“Especially this time of the pandemic a lot of people in need, and even more so people who weren’t necessarily in need a year ago or even six months ago, they’re certainly in need for it today,” East Longmeadow volunteer, Jerry Delisle said.

These acts of kindness and generosity continued for two hours Saturday afternoon, food free of charge for those whose lives have been so economically disrupted by the pandemic. Together, the volunteers praised the generous storekeeper, inter-produce owner Ali Bulut.

“He brings all the produce, he brings all the inventory, he runs the show, and we listen to what he says. We get all the boxes loaded, people come in at 12 and we have two hours of prep time we have about 30 people here as well,” Together Volunteer Tom Rooke said.

Saturday’s food distribution isn’t the first time Springfield Together has helped its neighbors. It’s a volunteer organization that’s proud of what it’s been doing to prevent people they know from going hungry.

Saturday was a day of generosity matched with appropriate gratitude.